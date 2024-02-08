Advertisement

HanuMan Movie: Director Prasanth Varma makes a compelling return to the big screen with his latest cinematic venture, HanuMan. The sci-fi fantasy film, starring Teja Sajja in the lead role, has created a buzz, prompting discussions on the director's approach to sensitive subjects. He recently shared the challenges faced by the film's team in the digital realm and slammed those "spreading propaganda" against HanuMan.

Prashanth Varma says 'Dharma will always win'

Prasanth Varma took to X and spoke about the presence of propaganda and the proliferation of fake profiles on social media, stating that some of this digital debris seems to have been overlooked, akin to forgetting to throw it into the Bhogi fire.

Despite these challenges, the director expressed sincere gratitude to the cinephiles who have steadfastly supported the film. He acknowledged the unwavering backing from those who believe in the film's message, stating, "The one who stands for Dharma will always win."

Advertisement

I've encountered a significant amount of propaganda surrounding our team, along with the proliferation of fake profiles across social media. It seems like some of this digital debris has been forgotten to be thrown in yesterday's Bhogi fire.



However, I express my sincere… — Prasanth Varma (@PrasanthVarma) January 15, 2024

The tweet read. "I've encountered a significant amount of propaganda surrounding our team, along with the proliferation of fake profiles across social media. It seems like some of this digital debris has been forgotten to be thrown in yesterday's Bhogi fire. However, I express my sincere gratitude to the cinephiles who offered their unwavering support and affirmed our belief that "The one who stands for Dharma will always win. Ultimately, #HANUMAN Kite is set to fly even higher this Sankranti, treading negativity to the depths below."

Advertisement

Prasanth Varma says HanuMan is not a 'propaganda' film

In an era where certain audience segments express sensitivity to religious references in films, Prasanth Varma acknowledged that certain audience segments express sensitivity to religious references in films. The director emphasised his cautious approach to filmmaking, particularly when dealing with potentially sensitive themes. Despite the nature of his latest creation, he said HanuMan is primarily a superhero film meant for pure entertainment. He categorically stated that the film is neither a religious nor a propaganda film.

Advertisement

(Poster of HanuMan | Image: Teja Sajja/Instagram)

In an earlier media interaction, Prasanth said, “I will never make films with the thought of just making money. So the intention is always right — to make a genuine and original film. Not just because I am touching on a religious topic but I am always cautious that my films won’t hurt anyone.”

The filmmaker added, “At the same time, this film is not a religious film or a propaganda film. It’s a superhero film — an entertaining film in which we will not say that this religion is better or that religion is better. We attempt to make the younger generation aware of Hanuman. The film will be released in India, Korea and Japan.