The Raja Saab: Prabhas' First Look Poster From Maruthi's Romantic-Horror Film Unveiled On Sankranti

Advertisement

The Raja Saab is directed by Maruthi and is headlined by Prabhas. The filmmakers officially unveiled the actor's first look on January 15. Prabhas is basking in the success of his last film Salaar and gearing up for the release of his next Kalki AD: 2898AD which will hit the big screen on May 9.



The Raja Saab first look shows Prabhas in a unique avtar

On January 15, the first look of The Raja Saab was unveiled. The look was unveiled on the occasion of Sankranti, to keep up the festive cheer. Sharing the look, the actor shared in the caption, “Presenting #TheRajaSaab's First Look in this festive season. Wishing you all joy and happiness!”

In the poster, Prabhas can be seen casually posing at the shutterbug while donning a black shirt and a printed lungi. The actor teamed the look with a black slider. The film is a horror-romantic comedy produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and co-produced by Vivek Kuchibotla. The film will release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. The music of the film will be handled by Thaman S. The film is the first time Prabhas will be collaborating with Maruthi and is likely to hit the big screen in the latter half of 2024.



Maruthi assures fans The Raja Saab is going to be a ‘grand’ horror experience

Ahead of the film’s release, director Maruthi opened up about the Prabhas starrer with Variety. The director claimed the film to be one of the ‘most ambitious’ projects in his lifetime. He also expressed excitement for having Prabhas on board the film.

A leaked picture of Maruthi and Prabhas from the set of The Raja Saab | Imge: Prabhas FC/X

The director told the publication, “We are geared up to offer our audiences a grand horror experience. Having Prabhas on board is particularly special as his electrifying screen presence infused with our horror narrative is sure to leave audiences amazed.”