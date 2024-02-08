HanuMan Director Prashanth Verma Opens Up About Making Teja Sajja Starrer On A ‘Modest’ Budget

Advertisement

HanuMan hit the big screen on January 12 with a positive response from the audience and critics alike. The film stars Teja Sajja in the lead role and is directed by Prashanth Verma. Despite being made on a ‘limited budget’, the film has amassed a moderate opening at the box office. On the first day of release, the movie raked in ₹4.35 crore as per early estimates provided by Sacnilk. The director opened up about making the film on a budget.

HanuMan director reveals he worked with new designers and VFX startup companies

HanuMan director Prashanth Varma revealed that the project didn't begin as a high-budget action extravaganza and still, it is making waves by garnering great reviews from fans and critics alike. Despite making the film on a limited budget, Prashanth has been lauded for creating a superhero spectacle that is visually captivating and presents an entertaining story of good versus evil.

As per IANS, hinging on the novelty and smarts of Varma who has pulled off something that's not short of genius work, the film sets new benchmarks in the genre by showcasing that a superhero flick needs vision more than money. In a masterstroke move, Varma even worked with VFX startup companies and new designers, to give the film a fresh look, vision and palette. The response has been overwhelming with Varma becoming a cynosure of all eyes.

HanuMan director says people joined in making the film after watching one creative

While talking to the media about the film, Prashanth Verma noted, "This is actually not a big-budget action film. This is the film that we started with a very little budget, as and when we progressed. As Hanuman grows bigger and bigger, the project also gets bigger and bigger out of the love of the audience. So initially we released one creative and then, somebody watched it, they came in, and they became a partner in the making. They made the film bigger than it was. It's a very beautiful film that tells a very nice story about good versus evil.”

He further mentioned: “At the same time, there will be some epic moments. So whatever the budget that we had, if you look at our teaser, the ideas were big and the team's passion was big. So we were able to make those shots on a very low budget. Similarly, the film is bound to surprise. All I can tell is it is a very entertaining film about a person who gets the powers of a Hanuman. I know it will blow people's minds.” The film stars Teja Sajja, Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Vinay Rai, Raj Deepak Shetty and Vennela Kishore.

(With inputs from IANS)