HanuMan starring Teja Sajja released in theatres today, January 12. This film was initially an underdog in the Sankranthi race, but it has shown the potential of emerging as a box office success despite clashing with Guntur Kaaram starring Mahesh Babu. The film which marks the beginning of Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU) is garnering positive reviews from audience. Netizens on social media are cheering the film and calling it a "mind-blowing" experience. For those who have not watched HanuMan, we have brought to you netizens' reactions on the film which will help viewers decide whether to watch this film or not.

Is HanuMan an engaging fim?

Soon after HanuMan released in theatres, hundreds of people thronged at the theatres to watch the film and share their experience. A social media user took to X and summed up their review by calling it a "blockbuster" film.

On the other hand, the film is not just generating positive responses from audience in South states, but moviegoers in North are also rushing to the theatres to watch the first day first show of HanuMan. A user took to X and shared their experience of watching the film in North India. The user wrote that the response was "literally mind-blowing."

Meanwhile, another user wrote, "Wowwwwwwwww. 30-35cr BUDGET and VFX quality GOATED." Another social media user shared a clip from the movie where Teja Sajja meets his idol, Lord Hanuman, and wrote, "The moment . When the whole theatre erupted 🔥 #HanuMan."

HanuMan box office prediction

As per reports, HanuMan is made on a budget of approximately ₹30 crores. Meanwhile, the film is expected to earn ₹8 to ₹10 crore across India, as per trade experts. Despite not getting much show in Telugu-speaking states, the film's advance booking has been going quite well including cities in Andhra Pradesh.