HanuMan director, who is currently basking in the success of the film, recently met with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath along with the film's star Teja Sajja. After the meeting, the filmmaker took to his X handle to share a photo from the meeting which featured the actor, director, and chief minister indulging in a deep conversation. Along with the photo, Prasanth penned a long note thanking Yogi Adityanath for his support and appreciation.

The note read, “It was truly an honour to meet you sir @myogiadityanath. Your encouragement and recognition for our efforts in making #HanuMan is truly inspiring. Humbled to see a Leader who values the fusion of tradition and innovation in cinema, Grateful for the support and for motivating us to continue breaking new ground!”

