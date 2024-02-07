English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 24th, 2024 at 20:32 IST

HanuMan's Prasanth Varma, Teja Sajja Meet UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Pen Long Note

Team HanuMan, including director Prasanth Varma and actor Teja Sajja recently met with the UP CM Yogi Adityanath. A photo of them is now going viral.

Republic Entertainment Desk
HanuMan team
HanuMan team | Image:Prasanth Varma/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

HanuMan director, who is currently basking in the success of the film, recently met with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath along with the film's star Teja Sajja. After the meeting, the filmmaker took to his X handle to share a photo from the meeting which featured the actor, director, and chief minister indulging in a deep conversation. Along with the photo, Prasanth penned a long note thanking Yogi Adityanath for his support and appreciation.

The note read, “It was truly an honour to meet you sir @myogiadityanath. Your encouragement and recognition for our efforts in making #HanuMan is truly inspiring. Humbled to see a Leader who values the fusion of tradition and innovation in cinema, Grateful for the support and for motivating us to continue breaking new ground!”
 

Advertisement

Published January 24th, 2024 at 20:32 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

3 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

18 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

19 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

19 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

19 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

19 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Modi 3.0 is Not Far Away, PM Sounds LS Poll Bugle; Tears Into Congress

    India News16 minutes ago

  2. Zaheer gives quick retort to KP after he took pride in dismissing Dhoni

    Sports 17 minutes ago

  3. Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra's Most Romantic Moments

    Galleries19 minutes ago

  4. Modi 3.0 Inevitable, Confident PM Outlines Vision For 3rd Term

    India News19 minutes ago

  5. Servotech inks pact with Adani TotalEnergies for EV chargers

    Business News20 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement