Power Star Pawan Kalyan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming project Hari Hara Veera Mallu. To keep the audience hooked, the makers have unveiled the first look of the movie today, May 2 and it has come to our notice that the movie will release in two parts. The first part is titled Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 - Sword vs Spirit.

A look at the teaser of Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 - Sword vs Spirit

The makers have introduced Pawan Kalyan's character as a "lone warrior" who wages war for the justice of the poor as they are being exploited by the rich people. He enters the frame, fighting all the troublemakers. He is shown in a never-seen-before avatar, engaging in some high-octane action sequences. The teaser also offers a glimpse of Bobby Deol, who plays the role of Aurangzeb. In the movie, Pawan Kalyan will be going up against Bobby to seek justice for poor people.

What else do we know about Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 - Sword vs Spirit

Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, the period action adventure, set in the 17th century Mughal Empire, depicts the life of legendary outlaw Veera. He has been tasked with the job of stealing the Koh-i-Noor diamond from the Mughals. Apart from Kalyan and Deol, the movie also stars Nidhhi Agerwal, M. Nassar, Sunil, Raghubabu, Subbaraju and Nora Fatehi in the supporting roles.

(A poster of Hari Hara Veera Mallu | Image: x)

The music has been composed by MM Keeravaani and lyrics have been penned by Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry and Chandrabose. Gnanashekar VS handled the cinematography department, while Praveen KL took command of the editing section. The film is being produced by A. Dayakar Rao, and A.M. Rathnam under the banner of Mega Surya Production.

The makers revealed that Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 - Sword vs Spirit will release later this year.