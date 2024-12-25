'He Responded After 20 Days': Father of Boy Injured in Pushpa 2 Screening at Sandhya Theatre Shares Health Update

Hyderabad: The boy injured in the Sandhya theatre incident during the premiere of Pushpa 2 in Telangana's Hyderabad has responded after 20 days, his father said on Tuesday.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Bhaskar, the father of the injured child, expressed gratitude for the support they are receiving. "The child responded after 20 days... he is responding today. Allu Arjun and the Telangana government are supporting us," he said.

Earlier in the day, actor Allu Arjun was questioned by Hyderabad police in connection with the tragic incident that occurred during the premiere of his film Pushpa 2 on December 4.

The controversy stems from an incident on December 4, when Allu Arjun attended the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule at the Sandhya Theatre. A massive crowd gathered to catch a glimpse of the actor, and chaos ensued when he waved to fans from the sunroof of his car. This led to the tragic death of a woman named Revathi and injuries to her child.

Following the incident, Allu Arjun was arrested and later released on bail after furnishing a Rs 50,000 bond. In the latest development, Pushpa 2 producers Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar handed over a 50 lakh cheque to Revathi's family in the presence of Telangana Minister for Roads & Buildings and Cinematography, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, at KIMS Hospital, Hyderabad. The cheque was received by Revathi's husband, the father of Sri Tej, who is undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Producer Naveen Yerneni stated, "This is a very unfortunate incident. We have been deeply saddened since the day it happened. We cannot express our feelings. Revathi's death is a significant loss for the family. We visited the boy in the hospital, and he is recovering. The doctors are doing their best. We want to support the family, and this cheque is part of that effort."

The incident has sparked political controversy, with Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy blaming Allu Arjun for the tragedy. Addressing the Assembly, Reddy revealed that police had denied permission for any event at Sandhya Theatre due to safety concerns.

"On December 2, Sanadhya theatre owners requested arrangements for the cast and crew of Pushpa 2 to attend the premiere at Sandhya Theatre on December 4," Reddy said.

"However, on December 3, the Chikkadpally Circle Inspector rejected the request in writing, citing the theatre's location in a congested area with only one entry and exit point, making it difficult to ensure safety. Despite this, the actor attended the event, climbed onto his car roof, and conducted a roadshow, worsening the situation," he added.