Hi Nanna Update: Vijay Deverakonda Begins Shooting For Shouryuv’s Film After Wedding, Nani Graces Muhurat Ceremony

The shooting of Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming film with 'Hi Nanna' director Shouryuv has finally begun. The muhurat ceremony was also attended by actor Nani. Taking to his Instagram handle, director Shouryuv shared glimpses from the muhurat ceremony of the film. In the video, Nani was seen with the film's clapboard, signifying the beginning of the untitled film's shooting on Monday. "VDxSHOURYUV. Some moments stay with you forever. Having Nani garu there for this one is something I'll always carry with me. It's begun today. Now, just wait & witness Vijay Deverakonda garu become the ROAR. Cannot wait to hit the floors. I hope this movie will stay. It all began with, That's A Roar," wrote Shouryuv.

Earlier, the actor shared the first announcement poster of the film on Instagram to introduce the team behind the project.

Alongside the poster, Deverakonda also added a note about the film, calling it a challenging project and said he was happy to have an international team on board.

"Introducing the team taking on the scary task of making this intimidating film So happy to have this firecracker global team working on this one with Shouryuv on his wild imagination and intense heart. ROAR my friends. I will give you my all," he wrote.

The poster gave fans the first look at the film's theme. Vijay was seen at the centre, walking with black dogs on chains, while several team members stood behind him carrying weapons.

A black horse was also visible in the frame, sparking curiosity among fans and hinting at a large-scale action story.

Meanwhile, Vijay is also working on ' Ranabaali , a historical action drama directed by Rahul Sankrityan. The film is set between 1854 and 1878 and is based on resistance against colonial rule during the Great Indian Famine.

In Ranabaali, Vijay will be seen as a freedom fighter, while Rashmika Mandanna plays his wife. Hollywood actor Arnold Vosloo will play the antagonist.