HIT 3: Nani Reacts To Comparisons With Gory Bollywood Films Animal, Kill

HIT 3: Nani starrer action thriller HIT 3 will hit the big screens on May 1. In the movie, the Jersey stars will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar of a cop, Arjun Sarkaar, who thinks of criminals as scum and believes that death is what they deserve. The violent scenes in the movie have generated both curiosity and controversy among netizens.

At the trailer launch event, Nani was asked about the comparisons with other violent films in recent times like Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, Unni Mukundan's Marco and Lakshya's Kill. All these have pushed the bar in terms of gory content as shown in Indian films. “I don’t think HIT 3 should be put in the same bracket as Animal, Kill, or Marco. HIT 3 follows a different grammar. When you watch the film at a stretch, everything fits so naturally that the violence won’t be an issue. You won’t feel that the intense portions are out of place. Once the lights go off, people will be completely immersed in the world of HIT 3,” Nani said about his action film. The team has already warned kids and the faint-hearted to stay away from HIT 3.

HIT 3 will release on May 1 | Image: X

It seems like Sailesh Kolanu's HIT 3 has taken a different path compared to the two films headlined by Vishwak Sen and Adivi Sesh, respectively. While they featured thrill and police procedural in equal measures, Nani's HIT 3 will seemingly be high on action. Arjun Sarkaar's character introduction in HIT: The Second Case hinted that he will spare no criminals under his watch.