'I’ll Lose My Face...': Naga Chaitanya Requests Fans From 'Sasural' To Make Thandel A Hit, Says 'Collection Must Shake Vizag'

Thandel: Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer Thandel is all set to hit the big screens on February 7. The Chandoo Mondeti directorial is said to be the most expensive film of the Telugu actor's career so far. Expectations from the film are huge, and during an event, he talked about the significance of Thandel doing good numbers in Vizag. He also highlighted how this has a special connection with his wife Sobhita Dhulipala.

Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi in a still from Thandel | Image: X

Chay's request to fans in Vizag

The trailer of Thandel has generated curiosity among fans. While speaking at the event, Naga Chaitanya emphasised that Thandel should "shake up the box office collections" in the city since his wife Sobhita Dhulipala hails from the same place. The actor went on to add that if Thandel does not perform well in Vizag, he might even lose his face back home.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala married in December 2024 | Image: X

The Love Story actor shared, "It is so special that I fell in love with and married a girl (Sobhita Dhulipala) from Vizag. So the ruling party in my home is from Vizag. I have a request for all of you. Thandel’s box office collections must shake Vizag, or I’ll lose my face at home.”

Thandel is inspired by true events

Thandel is inspired by real-life events that took place in the village of D Matchilesam in the Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh, and it promises a compelling mix of love, action, drama, and adrenaline rushing moments. The film also boasts an impressive crew, including National Award-winning composer Devi Sri Prasad for the music, Shamdat handling cinematography, and National Award-winning editor Naveen Nooli. The art department is headed by Srinagendra Tangala.

Thandel will release on February 7 | Image: X