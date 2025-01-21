Income Tax Raids At Game Changer Producer Dil Raju's Residence And Office In Hyderabad

Tollywood's celebrated producer Dil Raju, who has backed several big-budget movies, including Ram Charan starrer Game Changer and Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu, has fallen into major trouble. This morning, Income Tax (IT) officials conducted raids at his properties, including his house and office in Hyderabad.

Trouble erupts for Dil Raju as Income Tax department raids his properties

It has been reported that the Income Taz department carried out raids at eight different locations, including his residence Ujas and another in Jubilee Hills and his office. They have also reportedly conducted a raid at Dil Raju's brother Sirish and daughter Hanshitha Reddy's residence. Dil Raju owns a production company named, Sri Venkateswara Creations and was recently appointed as the Chairman of Telangana Film Development Corporation by the state government.

This year, Dil Raju produced two movies Game Changer and Venkatesh Daggubati starrer Sankrantiki Vastunnam. While Ram Charan starrer failed to leave a mark at the box office, Venkatesh starrer was able to break RRR's box office records in the Telugu language. Apart from being a producer, he also turned into a distributor for NBK's Daaku Maharaaj in selected areas.

What's next in Dil Raju's pipeline?

Dil Raju's next production venture is Thammudu, starring Nithiin. Helmed by Venu Sriram, the movie was slated to release on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri this year, but the makers are yet to share an update. Announcing the release date, they shared the first look poster of the actor that reads, "His Remarkable 𝐑𝐄𝐒𝐈𝐋𝐈𝐄𝐍𝐂𝐄. His Massive 𝐏𝐎𝐖𝐄𝐑. Make Way for a New Brother in Town @actor_nithiin #Thammudu Arriving on Maha Shivaratri - 2025 with a Powerful Tale of Courage and Ambition #ThammuduForShivaratri. A Film by #SriramVenu."