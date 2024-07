Published 18:29 IST, July 3rd 2024

Indian 2 Director S Shankar Says His Prediction About Kalki 2898 AD Came True, Here’s How

S. Shankar who is awaiting the release of his film Indian 2 starring Kalki 2898 AD’s antagonist Kamal Haasan has heaped praises on Nag Ashwin’s directorial.