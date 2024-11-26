Interfaith Relationship Or Age Gap? Why Akhil Turned Off Comments In Zainab Ravdjee Engagement Post

Akhil Akkineni Engagement: Nagarjuna's younger son surprised his fans by announcing his engagement to artist Zainab Ravdjee on Instagram on Tuesday. Earlier this year in August, Nagarjuna's elder son Naga Chaitanya got engaged to Sobhita Dhulipala, and reportedly, the couple will tie the knot at the Akkineni-family owned Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad on December 4. With Akhil's engagement, twin celebrations are in order for the clan.

Akhil Akkineni and Zainab Ravdjee announced engagemnt on November 26 | Image: X

However, many noticed that Akhil turned off the comments section of his engagement post on Instagram.

Akhil Akkineni wary of trolling?

Apart from Akhil, Nagarjuna also announced his younger son's engagement in a post on X. He welcomed his "daughter-in-law" Zainab to the family. Many on social media were quick to trace the identity of Akhil's fiancee. She is the daughter of Zulfi Ravdjee, a pioneer in the construction industry, with over 30 years of expertise. Her brother, Zain Ravdjee, leads ZR Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd as Chairman and Managing Director, fostering innovation in renewable energy.

Zainab Ravdjee is reportedly nine years older to Akhil Akkineni | Image: Akhil Akkineni/Instagram

However, trolls were quick to point towards Zainab's religion, citing that theirs was an inter-faith relationship. Some also pointed towards the age difference between the couple, sharing that Zainab was 9 years older than Akhil. It seems in order to avoid trolling and negativity surrounding their union, Akhil chose not to indulge with social media users over his engagement post.

Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita centre of trolling on social media

Ever since their engagement announcement, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala have been the center of trolling on social media. While many have targeted Chay for "moving on fast" after his divorce from Samantha Ruth Prabhu in 2021, others have dropped mean comments about Sobhita and the Thandel star's relationship.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala got engaged on August 8 | Image: Nagarjuna/X