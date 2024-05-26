Advertisement

Last December saw the theatrical release of Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, marking the collaboration between the widely acclaimed pan-Indian star Prabhas and the esteemed Kannada director Prashant Neel. The film received immense praise from audiences, particularly Prabhas' dedicated fan base. Nevertheless, recent announcements from the production team have confirmed that the journey continues with Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam, with filming slated to commence by the month's end.

Salaar Part 2 is on track

Despite various online rumours suggesting otherwise, insinuating discord between Prabhas and Neel, the project remains firmly on course, dispelling any unfounded speculations. In a move to quell the swirling rumours, the filmmakers shared a photo featuring Neel and Prabhas sharing a hearty laugh, accompanied by the caption, "They can't stop laughing." This subtle yet impactful gesture serves as a reassurance to fans, affirming the film's uninterrupted progress while effectively countering baseless conjectures.

A still from Salaar | Image: X

Prabhas reveals when he will start working on Salaar 2

Apart from Prabhas, Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire also starred Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shruti Haasan. Speaking about Salaar 2, Prabhas said in an interview, "The story is already ready, and we are going to start very soon, aiming to deliver the film as soon as possible for the audiences. I am aware that many of my fans are eagerly waiting for its release. We will soon unveil the details of Salaar Part 2."

Aside from the Salaar sequel and a film with Jr NTR, Prashanth Neel has confirmed the third chapter of KGF. KGF: Chapter 3, starring Yash in the lead role, is also set to be released. However, Yash might finish Toxic first.