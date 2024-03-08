Advertisement

Varun Tej is currently reeling under the box office debacle of his last release, Operation Valentine which featured him in the role of an Indian Air Force officer opposite Manushi Chhillar. Amid the film's failure, conjecture has now arisen about certain budget complications that the actor's next project might be facing some budget constraints. Director Karuna Kumar has now reacted to the same.

Is Matka facing budget constraints?



Varun Tej's Matka is being helmed by Karuna Kumar. In an exclusive conversation with Gulte, the director revealed how though the film has slightly gone over budget, it is not facing any financial constraints as such. He shared, "In fact, we have had a budget on paper, and the final spend might be 10-20% more than that. With the kind of quality we’re extracting from the sets, the producers are also super happy."

Additionally, Kumar also shed light on the progress of the film also revealing a little hiccup involving Tej's commitments for Operation Valentine, which set them back by some time. Kumar said, "In fact, we have already finished two schedules of the film, leading to the completion of 30% of the shoot. However, though we are supposed to go for the shoot now, Varun Tej was requested by the Operation Valentine team to come for a patchwork shoot. That led to Varun trimming out his hair, and now if we have to go for the shoot, he has to grow back his hair. Otherwise, there are no so-called budget problems that are delaying the movie."

Varun Tej's Matka update



Off late, there were reports of Matka having been shelved altogether. However, during a promotional interview prior to the release of Operation Valentine, the actor had vanquished these reports.

In a conversation with Gulte Varun said, "We have shot the film for 35 days already. As Ram Talluri Garu is close to me, he joined as the production partner for the film. Once I wrap up the promotions of Operation Valentine, I will be shooting for the film again. The film is neither over budget nor stalled."