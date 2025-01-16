sb.scorecardresearch
Published 22:12 IST, January 16th 2025

It's Confirmed: Priyanka Chopra Arrives In Hyderabad To Shoot For SS Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu's SSMB 29 | WATCH

Multiple reports have claimed that Priyanka Chopra will play a pivotal role in SSMB29. The claims seem to be true as actress was spotted arriving in Hyderabad.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Priyanka Chopra to feature in SSMB29
Priyanka Chopra to feature in SSMB29 | Image: Instagram

Priyanka Chopra In India: On January 16, the actress was spotted at the Hyderabad airport. As per multiple reports, she is in the city to shoot SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu's SSMB29. A video of her at the airport is now viral online. 

Interestingly, the muhurat ceremony of SSMB29 was held just a few days back. 

Updated 22:12 IST, January 16th 2025