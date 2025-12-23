Jana Nayagan: Thalapathy Vijay, Bobby Deol's Starrer Gets Hindi Title, Makers Announce Release Date

The makers of actors Thalapathy Vijay and Bobby Deol's upcoming film 'Jana Nayagan' have announced its Hindi title as ‘Jan Neta.’ The film will be released in North India by Zee Studios on January 9, 2026.

Taking to their X account on Tuesday, the makers shared the Hindi title along with a new poster of the film. The poster shows Thalapathy Vijay and Bobby Deol facing each other, giving fans a hint of a major clash between their characters. The film is expected to have a political backdrop.

KVN Productions shared the poster on social media along with a caption that read, "Aavoo together bhaiya bhaiya to witness his one last dance."

Take a look