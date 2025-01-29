John Abraham-Priyanka Chopra To Reunite After Dostana For SS Rajamouli's SSMB29: Report

Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli’s collaboration SSMB29 is one of the most anticipated project for which fans are eagerly waiting. After reports of Priyanka Chopra joining the film created buzz, another Bollywood actor John Abraham will reportedly join the magnum opus.

John Abraham and Priyanka Chopra to work in SSMB29?

According to a report, John Abraham has been roped in for a role in the SS Rajamouli’s directorial. Reportedly, the Pathaan actor has replaced Prithviraj Sukumaran who was the original choice, but things didn’t work out. As per reports, John Abraham will be shooting few scenes with Priyanka Chopra in Hyderabad. However, official confirmation is yet to be announced.

File photo of John Abraham | Source: Instagram

File photo of Rajamouli, Priyanka Chopra and Mahesh Babu | Source: Instagram

Recently, Rajamouli shared a video on his Instagram handle with an Indian passport in his hand while in the background. In the same video, in the comment section, Priyanka Chopra wrote, “Finally," with a laughing emoticon. Her comment gave a major hint that she is very much part of the magnum opus.

Screengrab from post | Source: Instagram

Interestingly, John Abraham and Priyanka Chopra have worked together in 2008 film Dostana. Helmed by Tarun Mansukhani, the film also starred Abhishek Bachchan, Kirron Kher and Bobby Deol among others. The film was loved by audience and raked in good numbers at box office.

According to a report by industry tracker Manobala Vijayabalan, the first part of SSMB29 will release in 2027 while second will release in 2029. The movie will go on the floors in January with a puja ceremony. It is a pan-India movie reportedly made on a budget of ₹1000 crore. Rajamouli's father Vijayendra Prasad, has penned the script and the movie is touted to be a globe-trotting jungle action-adventure film.

What’s next for John Abraham?

John Abraham will next be seen in The Diplomat. As per IMDb, the film revolves around an Indian diplomat who tries to repatriate an Indian girl from Pakistan, where she was presumably forced and deceived into marrying against her will.

Poster of The Diplomat featuring John Abraham | Source: IMDb