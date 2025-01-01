Published 23:31 IST, January 1st 2025
Jr NTR Explores Edinburgh Christmas Market With Family, RRR Star Poses With Fans | VIRAL VIDEO
Jr NTR was seen enjoying the festive vibe at a Christmas market in Edinburgh, Scotland. Videos of Jr NTR exploring stalls, buying toys with his sons went viral.
Jr NTR has risen to global fame owing to his illustrious film career. From his first appearance on the big screen was in the 1991 movie Brahmarshi Viswamitra. Jr NTR to gaining worldwide recognition with RRR, Jr NTR has come a long way. The actor was recently spotted having a gala time with Christmas market in Edinburgh, Scotland. HIs video is now going viral on social media.
Jr NTR’s viral video at a Christmas market in Scotland
A Scottish photographer captured Jr NTR's visit to Christmas market in Edinburgh, Scotland. In the clip, he can be seen sporting a winter jacket and scarf and was taking a stroll amongst the crowd. As soon as the clip went viral, fans flooded the comment section and expressed their views. One user wrote, “Yes academy and golden globe award winner for best score movie RRR actor, NTR”. Another user wrote, “Tiger casually roaming in the streets”.
There were also other videos shared by fans in which Jr NTR was with his wife Lakshmi Pranathi and sons Abhay Ram and Bhargav Ram. They explored the market, visited stalls, and even joined in on fun rides at London’s Hyde Park Winter Wonderland.
What’s next for Jr NTR?
Jr NTR will make his Bollywood debut with War 2 helmed by Ayan Mukerji. He will be playing the role of antagonist for the first time in his acting career. The movie starring Hrithik Roshan is slated to release this year.
He also has Prashanth Neel’s yet-to-be titled directorial and Devara: Part 2 in the pipeline. The KGF franchise filmmaker (Prashant Neel) recently revealed that it will be a period drama and not a historical fiction.
Jr NTR was last seen in Devara: Part 1 and the film was appreciated by the audience and critics for its brilliants storyline and acting skills. The film starring Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan grossed a total of ₹403.80 crores at the worldwide box office.
