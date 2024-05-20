Advertisement

Jr NTR, who celebrates his 41st birthday today on May 20, is marking the occasion in a special way. A heartwarming photo of the RRR actor, accompanied by his wife and friends, has been circulating on social media, garnering attention. In the viral picture, Jr NTR can be seen embracing his wife, surrounded by their close friends, indicating that the couple might have travelled abroad for this memorable celebration.

Jr NTR's photo from vacation goes viral

In the viral photo, Jr NTR appears relaxed and joyful, his arms wrapped around his wife Pranathi while enjoying the company of his friends. This rare glimpse into Jr NTR’s personal life has delighted fans, who are thrilled to witness him celebrating his birthday in such a cheerful setting.

Jr NTR on his birthday vacation | Image: X

Jr NTR thanks everyone for birthday wishes

Jr NTR was overwhelmed by all the birthday wishes he received and took to his social media handle X to pen a thank you note for his fans. He wrote, "Dear fans, thank you for your relentless support since day one of my journey. I am grateful for your unparalleled love. The overwhelming response to #Devara's first song is truly humbling. A heartfelt thanks to my friends, family, well-wishers, and fellow fraternity members for your kind wishes."

Jr NTR's thank you note for fans | Image: X

Celebs wish Jr NTR

On Jr NTR's birthday, his friends from the film industry extended their well wishes through social media. Allu Arjun shared his birthday wish on X and wrote, "Many many happy returns of the day Bava. FEAR is FIRE @tarak9999 (sic)."

Allu Arjun's wish for NTR | Image: X

Ram Charan's birthday wish for Jr NTR | Image; X

Ram Charan shared a picture of himself with the actor on X and wrote, "Happiest birthday to my dearest @tarak9999 (sic)." Mahesh Babu also extended his well wishes and wrote, "Happy birthday @tarak9999 ! Wishing you a year full of joy and success! (smiley emoji) (sic)." Not just them, but many other including Kajal Aggarwal penned heartfelt notes for Jr NTR on his birthday.