Jr NTR Wishes 'Jakkana' SS Rajamouli On Birthday Amid Reports Of Quitting RRR Director's Dadasaheb Phalke Biopic

Rumours have been rife that Jr NTR has quit SS Rajamouli's highly anticipated movie on the father of Indian cinema, Dadasaheb Phalke, as it is being directed by the filmmaker's son Karthik. Amid this, the actor took to his social media handle to wish the filmmaker, debunking rift rumours. The RRR director is celebrating his 52nd birthday today, October 10, and to make the day special, he received a heartfelt wish from Jr NTR.

Jr NTR wishes SS Rajamouli on his 52nd birthday

Taking to his X handle, Jr NTR shared a BTS photo from the RRR set in which they can be seen chatting and laughing. The message on the image reads, "Wishing you a very Happy Birthday Jakkana @ssrajamouli!! Loads of love," followed by a heart emoticon.

Why Jr NTR quit SS Rajamouli's Dadasaheb Phalke Biopic?

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, a source claimed that the Devara actor was not satisfied with the fact that the biopic would be directed by Rajamouli's son Karthik. Also, he thought that since Aamir Khan is already working on a similar project, it is unnecessary to create another on the same lines. “Firstly, at the moment NTR doesn’t want to play a real-life character, and that too a legend from the past. Secondly, the Phalke biopic was to be directed not by Rajamouli but his son Karthik. Thirdly and most importantly, Aamir Khan is doing a Dadasaheb Phalke biopic directed by Rajkumar Hirani. Doing another of the same serves no purpose," the source was quoted as saying.

(A BTS photo of Jr NTR and SS Rajamouli | Image: X)