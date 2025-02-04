Kabali Producer K P Choudhary Ended His Life Due To Depression: Police

Telugu film producer K P Choudhary was found hanging in a rented house in a village in North Goa on Monday, police said. Anjuna Police received a call at 11.26 AM on Monday informing them that K P Choudhary had committed suicide by hanging himself, police said in a release. "A police team rushed to the spot and noticed that Choudhary had killed himself by hanging from a ceiling fan in his bedroom, using a bed sheet," police said. During the investigation, police recovered a suicide note that mentioned he was taking this step due to depression.

K P Choudhary died by suicide due to depression: Police

As per a report on PTI, police stated Chaudhary, in his suicide note, mentioned he was taking the extreme step due to depression and no one should be held responsible for his death. As per the note, Choudhary has been under depression for the past few days, they said. Police recovered a suicide note from the bedroom of the deceased.

The Kabali producer also said in the note that his body should be handed over to his mother who lives in Tamil Nadu.

The post-mortem would be conducted after Choudhary's family reaches Goa, the official said. "We are expecting his family to arrive today," he said.

In 2023, the Cyberabad Special Operations Team arrested Choudhary in connection with a drug case.

Who was K P Choudhary?

Choudhary was a film producer and distributor. He was one of the financiers of Rajinikanth starrer Kabali in Telugu. He also distributed popular films including Gabbar Singh, Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu and Arjun Suravaram. However, some of his films of late were not doing well at the box office and did not bring in the expected profits due to which he was under severe financial strain.