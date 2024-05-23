Advertisement

Kajal Aggarwal, who is currently gearing up for the release of her film Satyabhama, had joined hands with HanuMan director Prasanth Varma in the past. However, their project never went into production due to unforeseen reasons. During a recent event, Kajal opened up about her collaboration with Prasanth Varma and revealed why the project never took off.

During a promotional event for Satyabhama, Kajal Aggarwal lauded Prasanth Varma's directorial HanuMan. She further said, "I am very happy for Prasanth Varma. He has achieved a huge success with HanuMan. Regarding our collaboration, a lot of discussions happened. But with time, certain things just come to a point where they are kept on hold. People move on doing different things. If things fall into place, we will revive the project."

Kajal says she lost out on roles after her marriage

Kajal said that working while being a wife and mother is takes a toll on the woman and not the project she is attached with. She shared that is anything, a working woman compromises on the upkeep of her child if she chooses to work. She also hinted at losing out on projects after she married businessman Gautam Kitchlu and subsequently had a baby.

"It is okay to be married, be a mother and continue ton work because that does not affect professional life. Your professional life, commitment, your energy and everything that you are spending is still the same. It does not change just because I have a baby. If anything, I have to compromise on my baby because I want to do my job sincerely. People get that in our industry a lot more than other fields but I feel that is changing. The women of today are standing their ground, truly making a mark, choosing wisely is not easy. I had to hear a lot of stuff like 'oh she is married, now what'. Lets give this movie to someone else. I have gone through that but it's not as much as it would have been earlier," Kajal said in an interview with YouTube channel PREMA The Journalist.