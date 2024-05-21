Advertisement

Kajal Aggarwal, who married in October 2020 and delivered her first child Neil two years later, is hitting back at the notion that women who are married and are mothers can't work in the film industry. The Vivegam actress, whose career spans various film industries in the South and Bollywood, hinted that she has lost out on roles after her marriage as people did not what "to do with her". She also said that the current generation of filmmakers are more open to the idea of casting married women and mothers than those before them.

File photo of Kajal Aggarwal | Image: Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram

Kajal says she lost out on roles after her marriage

Kajal said that working while being a wife and mother is takes a toll on the woman and not the project she is attached with. She shared that is anything, a working woman compromises on the upkeep of her child if she chooses to work. She also hinted at losing out on projects after she married businessman Gautam Kitchlu and subsequently had a baby.

File photo of Kajal Aggarwal | Image: Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram

"It is okay to be married, be a mother and continue ton work because that does not affect professional life. Your professional life, commitment, your energy and everything that you are spending is still the same. It does not change just because I have a baby. If anything, I have to compromise on my baby because I want to do my job sincerely. People get that in our industry a lot more than other fields but I feel that is changing. The women of today are standing their ground, truly making a mark, choosing wisely is not easy. I had to hear a lot of stuff like 'oh she is married, now what'. Lets give this movie to someone else. I have gone through that but it's not as much as it would have been earlier," Kajal said in an interview with YouTube channel PREMA The Journalist.

Advertisement

Kajal on grooming youngsters the right way

Kajal also said that her family was supportive after her marriage and very non-interfering. She said that it made her confident and lessened her worries. She also talked about grooming the coming generations in the right manner.

Advertisement

"I think its changing and we are on the right trajectory. We, in this generation, need to empower youngsters, future generations and the new crop of actors. We need to influence them them the right way and even influence society. I feel its our right to and set the benchmark," Kajal added. She will next feature in Satyabhama.