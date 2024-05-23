Advertisement

Kajal Aggarwal is currently gearing up for the release of her much-anticipated film titled Satyabhama. The film directed by Suman Chikkala was earlier scheduled to hit the big screens on May 17. However, the makers have postponed the release date of the film.

When will Satyabhama release in theatres?

Kajal Aggarwal starrer Satyabhama will now release in theatres on June 7. In the film, the actress will be seen portraying the character of a cop. Sharing the news, Kajal Aggarwal wrote on her social media handle X, "Every role is a journey, but #Satyabhama has truly been a revolution. This June, justice isn't just a duty, it's a promise. Are you with me? #Satyabhama from June 7th 2024 worldwide, see you at the movies."

More about Satyabhama

Sashi Kiran Tikka, Major and Goodachari fame, has written the screenplay for Satyabhama. Apart from Kajal Aggarwal, the film also stars Naveen Chandra, Prakash Raj, Nagineedu, Harshavardhan, Ravi Varma and Ankith Koyya. The supporting cast comprises Kodati Pavan Kalyan, Neha Pathan, Sampada N, Anirudh Pavithran, Prajwal Yadma, Satya Pradeepti and Rohit Satyan. The film is being jointly produced by Srinivas Rao Takkalapelly and Bobby Tikka under the banner Aurum Arts.

Satyabhama poster | Image: Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram

What's next for Kajal Aggarwal?

The actress made her comeback to the big screen with Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer Bhagavanth Kesari. Apart from Satyabhama, the actress also has Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2, co-starring Rakul Preet Singh, Siddharth and S. J. Suryah. The film is slated to hit the theatres in the second half of next year.

