Updated January 11th, 2024 at 19:14 IST
Kalki 2898 AD: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone Starrer's Teaser, Release Date To Be Unveiled On THIS Date
Prabhas and Deepika starrer much anticipated Kalki 2898 AD teaser is finally gearing up for its grand release soon. Know more details inside.
- Entertainment
- 2 min read
Kalki 2898 AD which is a sci-fi dystopian film, is generating significant buzz as one of 2024's most-awaited Indian movies. Starring Telugu superstar Prabhas in the titular role, this cinematic extravaganza also marks Bollywood star Deepika Padukone's debut in Telugu cinema. The Nag Ashwin's directorial also includes veteran actors Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan in lead roles. The big-budget venture is set for a grand theatrical release in the summer of 2024.
When will the teaser of Kalki 2898 AD release?
Currently, the focal point of excitement for fans is the imminent release of the Kalki 2898 AD teaser. Recently, completing its censor formalities, the teaser will reportedly be unveiled on January 15, 2024, coinciding with the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti. The makers are expected to officially announce the teaser release date in the next couple of days.
Buzz Around Teaser Duration And Certification
Clocking in at 1.23 minutes, the Kalki 2898 AD teaser has reportedly obtained a U/A certificate from the censor board. This certification hints at the presence of intense action sequences, making it suitable for audiences aged 12 and above. The teaser is anticipated to offer a glimpse into the creative and action-packed world crafted by director Nag Ashwin.
Not just the teaser, there is also buzz that the makers will announce the film's date on January 12 along with a new poster. Many reports are also making rounds on the internet that the film will mostly release on March 31. However, an official confirmation is awaited.
What do we know about Kalki 2898 AD?
From its first glimpse at the San Diego Comic-Con, it's evident that Kalki 2898 AD is not your typical Telugu commercial potboiler. This ambitious project, featuring Prabhas, is poised to transcend creative, commercial, and logistical boundaries within the South Indian film industry. With its unique creative decisions and commitment to pushing the envelope, the film is set to redefine expectations in Prabhas' career.
The journey of Kalki 2898 AD promises to be a groundbreaking one, with the teaser unveiling offering a tantalizing glimpse into the world Nag Ashwin and his team have crafted. As the sci-fi spectacle gears up for its grand release, anticipation continues to soar, making it a cinematic venture that goes beyond the ordinary.
