Kalki 2898 AD is one of the most anticipated pan-India movies coming out this year. After multiple delays, the Prabhas starrer is finally set to hit big screens on June 27 and all eyes are on how the big budget project has shaped up to be. In its latest teaser, the film hints at being one of the most visionary films that Indian cinema has ever witnessed. Director Nag Ashwin had earlier hinted that his ambitious sci-fi film will feature futuristic vehicles and Bujji is one of them.

Prabhas features in latest Kalki 2898 AD teaser

Bujji is a AI vehicle and will feature the voice of Keerthy Suresh. In the new teaser of the film, Bhairava (Prabhas) is seen interacting with the vehicle. The video showcases Bujji’s fun side as Bhairava takes on a few important missions.

Bujji also has the ability to speak multiple languages. The visuals of the film seem electrifying, hinting that there is much more in store for the audience. The background score by Santosh Narayanan elevates the experience further.

What more do we know about Kalki 2898 AD?

The magnum opus, which was greenlit as Project K in 2020, promises to transport audiences to a world never seen before in Indian cinema, according to the makers. to a world never seen before in Indian cinema, according to the makers. The film’s official title, Kalki 2898-AD, was announced by the makers at the San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) in July 2023. It is produced by Aswini Dutt, the founder of Vyjayanthi Movies.

Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani and Kamal Haasan lead the star-studded cast alogside Prabhas. A number of cameos, including that of Dulquer Salmaan, Vijay Deverakonda, Nani, Rana Daggubati and SS Rajamouli are said to be part of the first installment of this two-part franchise.