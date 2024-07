Published 08:37 IST, July 3rd 2024

Kalki 2898 AD Worldwide BO Collection Day 6: Prabhas Starrer Set To Become 1st Blockbuster Of 2024

Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Kalki 2898 AD is set to become the year's first blockbuster of 2024 once it reaches ₹800 crore globally.