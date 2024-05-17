Advertisement

Kannappa is a way's away from release, with Vishnu Manchu and team currently filming for the same. The teaser of the film however, is set to be unveiled at the prestigious Festival de Cannes, currently underway. Ahead of the same, Kajal Aggarwal's name, has reportedly been added to the list of star-studded cameos set to be featured in the film.

Kajal Aggarwal to hold cameo in Kannappa



As per a recent 123Telugu report, Kajal Aggarwal will be featuring in a pivotal cameo in Kannappa. If true, this adds Kajal's name to a coveted list of actors who will be briefly featuring in the film. Foremost among them, is Akshay Kumar, who is set to mark his Telugu acting debut with Kannappa. As per a GQ report, the actor was reportedly paid a whooping sum of ₹6 crores. Prabhas too, will be holding a cameo in the film, reportedly in the role of Lord Shiva - as a matter of fact, he has just joined the film's shooting, something which was announced via a special poster release.

Also rumoured to feature in the film is Nayanthara, reportedly in the role of Goddess Parvathi, though this remains to be confirmed. Separately, Kannappa will soon be trading the global stage as the teaser of the film sees through its unveiling at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. The date for the same is currently set at May 20, at 6 PM.

Kajal Aggarwal will next be seen in Satyabhama



Kajal Aggarwal's upcoming list of releases, clearly indicate the actress' experimental round up of genres. Kajal will next be seen in film Satyabhama. Slated for a release on May 31, the film will feature the actress take on the role of the titular ACP.

Next in line, is the Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2, reportedly eyeing a release on the occasion of Muharram, dated at July 17. Also in the pipeline, is Hindi film Uma, which Kajal is currently filming for.