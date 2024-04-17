Advertisement

It is official, Akshay Kumar has joined the cast of Vishnu Manchu's highly anticipated film Kannappa. On Tuesday, April 16, Vishnu took to his social media handle to share a video where he could be seen welcoming the Bollywood star. The film marks Akshay’s debut in the Telugu film industry.

Watch Akshay Kumar meeting Vishnu Manchu

Taking to his Instagram handle, Vishnu shared a video in which he and producer Mohan Babu can be seen welcoming the actor. They were seen spending quality time and discussing the film. Sharing the video, Vishnu wrote, “The #𝐊𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐚 journey just got more thrilling as we welcome the Superstar Mr. Akshay Kumar to the Telugu Film Industry. Thrilled to announce his debut in Telugu cinema with Kannappa. Get ready for an unforgettable adventure!”

(A screengrab from the video | Image: Instagram)

Soon after he dropped the video, the actor's fans flooded the comment section. A user wrote, “It's gonna smash some of the big movie records.” Another wrote, “All the very best Sir....Kannappa will rock for sure. Har Har Mahadev.”

The makers are yet to announce the character Akshay will be playing in Kannappa, but the fans have already started speculating that he will be essaying Lord Shiva's role.

(A poster of Kannappa | Image: IMDb)

What else do we know about Kannappa?

Apart from Akshay, the film also stars Prabhas, Mohan Babu, and Mohanlal in pivotal roles. Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, the film is based on the story of Kannappa, a devotee of the Hindu god Shiva. It is being bankrolled by Mohan Babu through his companies AVA Entertainment and 24 Frames Factory. The original score and songs are being composed by Stephen Devassy and Mani Sharma. Hollywood cinematographer Sheldon Chau, action director Kecha Khamphakdee, and dance maestro Prabhu Deva are also part of the project. Originally shot in Telugu, the film is expected to be dubbed and released in multiple Indian languages.