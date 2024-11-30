Kannappa's December Release Postponed Due To Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2? Vishnu Manchu Breaks The Silence

Vishnu Manchu has been busy with the shooting of his upcoming magnum opus Kannappa. The movie was supposed to hit the theatres in December this year, but recently the makers announced that it has been pushed to April 2025. Soon after the news went viral with Vishnu fans speculating that the postponement is due to Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 which is releasing on December 5.

However, Vishnu has now put an end to all the rumours and stated that it was purely because of pending VFX and nothing else.

Did Kannappa suffer due to Pushpa 2?

Pushpa 2 was earlier supposed to hit the theatres in August this year, but owing to pending work they announced December 5 as the release date. At a recent event, Vishnu was asked if Kannappa's December release date was pushed to give space to Pushpa 2: The Rule. To this, the actor said that both his and Allu Arjun's films have been backed by the same distributors. However, the release date of his film doesn't have to do anything with Pushpa 2.

“We want to talk to the producers of big-budget films and give them space to release them.” The actor-filmmaker added, “We wanted to release Kannappa in August, but it was not possible. But we thought to bring it at least in December. But more VFX. Post-production work is not done yet," Vishnu Manchu said.

He further mentioned that a special portion of Kannappa is scheduled to be shot in Paris and its footage after post-production will only be available by the end of December. Therefore, postponement of mythological drama was required.

What else do we know about Kannappa?

Bigwigs of Indian cinema have been roped in for cameo appearances. The makers have revealed the names of the actors but are yet to unwrap the details of their characters. Mohanlal, Prabhas, Akshay Kumar and Kajal Aggarwal will be in cameo appearances.