Kannappa: Did Mohanlal And Prabhas Charge Hefty Fees For Cameo Roles In Mythological Drama? Vishnu Manchu Reveals

Kannappa starring Vishnu Manchu in lead role is one of the highly anticipated film. The movie stars several bigwigs of Indian cinema. In an recent interaction, Vishnu has revealed Prabhas and Mohanlal’s renumeration for this magnum opus.

How much did Prabhas and Mohanlal charged for Kannappa?

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Vishnu Manchu revealed that neither Prabhas and Mohanlal charged for the Kannappa. He said, “When I asked Mohanlal sir if I could talk to his manager to discuss financials, he laughed and said, ‘So you think you’ve become a big boy now?’ People like him and Prabhas make me believe in the value of friendships.”

File photo of Vishnu Manchu | Source: IMDb

He further said, “Both Prabhas and Mohanlal sir did not need any convincing. They were happy to shoot whenever, and they did it out of love for my dad. In fact, they both did not charge a single penny. They are both so big that they didn’t need to do this character.”

What do we know about Kannappa?

Helmed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and produced by Mohan Babu, Kannappa is based on the legend of Kannappa, a devotee of Lord Shiva. While the movie stars Vishnu in the titular role of Kannappa, Mohan Babu will play the role of Mahadeva Shastri.

The movie stars an ensemble cast, including Mohan Babu, R. Sarathkumar as Nathanathudu, Madhoo, Mukesh Rishi, Brahmanandam and Raghu Babu. So far five cameos has been announced - Mohanlal as Kirata, Prabhas as Guardian Rudra, Akshay Kumar as Shiva and Kajal Aggarwal as Parvati Devi. Kannappa is scheduled to release in theatres on April 25, 2025.

Poster of Kannappa | Source: IMDb