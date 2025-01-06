Kannappa: Makers Unveil Kajal Aggarwal's First Look As Parvati Devi In Vishnu Manchu's Upcoming Mythological Film

The upcoming Telugu film is one of the most anticipated movies that are lined up for release. The movie stars several bigwigs of Indian cinema, including Mohanlal, Akshay Kumar and Prabhas in a cameo appearance. Now, the latest to join the bandwagon is Kajal Aggarwal and the makers have unveiled the first look.

First look of Kajal Aggarwal unveiled from the film

The makers took to X handle and shared the first look poster of Kajal Aggarwal as Parvati Devi. Sharing the poster, the caption describes, “Divine grace personified. Here is the glorious look of Kajal Aggarwal as Maa Parvati Devi, the divine union with Lord Shiva in Kannappa. Witness her ethereal beauty and the divine presence, she brings to life in this epic tale of devotion and sacrifice. Stay tuned as the grandeur unfolds this April 2025”.

As soon as the poster was shared, the fans flooded the comment section and expressed their excitement. One user wrote, “Such a glorious look of Maa Parvati”. Another user wrote, “First day worldwide 2000 crore opening sure shot”. “Wow Kajal is back”, wrote the third user. Kajal too shared the poster and wrote in the caption, “My dream role indeed. Super excited for this one. @iVishnuManchu #Kannappa @akshaykumar”.

What do we know about Kannappa?

Helmed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and produced by Mohan Babu, the film is based on the legend of Kannappa, a devotee of Lord Shiva. While the movie stars Vishnu in the titular role of Kannappa, Mohan Babu will play the role of Mahadeva Shastri.

Poster of Kannappa | Source: IMDb