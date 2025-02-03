Kannappa: Prabhas Plays Divine Guardian Rudra In Vishnu Manchu Starrer, First Look Poster Out

Vishnu Manchu is keeping the movie buffs on their toes by releasing the character looks of the cast from Kannappa. After Akshay Kumar, he unveiled the first look of Prabhas. In the movie, he will be playing the role of divine guardian Rudra, who is ruled by Lord Shiva's command.

Meet Prabhas as Rudra in Kannappa

The official page of Kannappa has shared posters showing Prabhas in the costume of a saint. He is seen holding a staff, whose top portion is shaped like that of a crescent. The poster has a one-line description of his character. The description reads, “He is the raging storm! The guide through times past and future. He is ruled by Lord Shiva’s command!”

"Unveiling Darling-Rebel Star 𝐏𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐡𝐚𝐬 as '𝐑𝐮𝐝𝐫𝐚' 🔱, a force of divine strength, wisdom, and protector in #Kannappa🏹. Embark on an extraordinary journey of devotion, sacrifice, and unwavering love. Witness this epic saga on the big screen this April 2025," reads the caption.

Prabhas also shared the poster on his social media handle and wrote, “The Divine Guardian ‘𝐑𝐮𝐝𝐫𝐚. Unveiling my look as ‘Rudra’. The embodiment of strength and wisdom as the unwavering protector in #Kannappa. A timeless journey of devotion, sacrifice, and love. Join us on this epic adventure, coming to theaters on April 25, 2025!”

The film, which is being directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, features some of the top stars of the Indian film industry, including Vishnu Manchu, Mohan Babu, Mohanlal, Preity Mukundhan, Akshay Kumar, Sarathkumar and Kajal Aggarwal.

