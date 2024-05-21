Advertisement

Vishnu Manchu, Prabhu Deva and Mohan Babu had arrived at the Cannes Film Festival to unveil the teaser of their film Kannappa. The film's teaser received great reactions from the audience members at the event. On Tuesday, Vishnu Manchu took to his social media handle to share his experience of screening Kannappa teaser at Cannes.

Vishnu Manchu shares his experience of attending Cannes

Vishnu Manchu shared a series of photos with his Kannappa team on his X handle and wrote, "We showcased the teaser of Kannappa here in Cannes, and it received an overwhelmingly positive response! International distributors, local Indians, and everyone who saw it absolutely loved it. I am excited and have butterflies in my stomach after witnessing such fantastic reactions."

Team Kannappa | Image: Vishnu Manchu/X

Vishnu Manchu | Image: Vishnu Manchu/X

Vishnu Manchu with Prabhu Deva | Image: Vishnu Manchu/X

He added, "For our audience in India, the teaser will be released worldwide on *13th June. On **30th May*, I will be showcasing the Telugu version of the teaser in Hyderabad at a popular theatre. This special screening is for a select audience who have been encouraging Kannappa throughout my journey and have been sending constant messages of support on Instagram and Twitter. My team will be reaching out to these special invitees. I can't wait to share the world of Kannappa with you all."

Kannappa team at Cannes

The team of Kannappa also attended the premiere of Horizon: An American Saga, directed by Kevin Costner and featuring Costner and Sienna Miller. M Mohan Babu, the producer of Kannappa, Vishnu Manchu, accompanied by his wife Viranica, and director and choreographer Prabhu Deva, added their star power to the event. Vishnu Manchu stood out with his striking appearance, donning a custom black tuxedo designed by Atelier Viranica. The look was styled by Bollywood stylist Anisha Jain.