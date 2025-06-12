Kannappa: Vishnu Manchu Cancels Trailer Launch Event Owing To Air India Plane Crash In Ahmedabad, Says My Heart Breaks For The Lives Lost'

Akshay Kumar and Vishnu Manchu have cancelled the trailer launch event for their upcoming film Kannappa, which was set to take place in Indore on Friday, June 13. They have also cancelled the film's pre-release events.

This decision comes hours after the Air India plane crashed, carrying 242 passengers in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The devastating incident occurred on Thursday, 12 May, when a plane heading to London crashed into a residential area just five minutes after taking off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Airport.

Kannappa trailer launch postponed after Ahmedabad plane crash tragedy

Taking to his social media, Manchu Vishnu expressed his grief and condolence, writing, "My heart breaks for the lives lost in today’s Ahmedabad Air India crash. In deep mourning, we’re deferring the #Kanappa trailer release by one day and cancelling tomorrow’s Indore pre-release event. My prayers are with the families during this unimaginably difficult time."

The makers also issued a statement saying, “Akshay Kumar and Vishnu Manchu have jointly decided to cancel the Kannappa trailer launch event, originally scheduled to take place in Indore. This decision follows the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad, which has left the nation in mourning. As a mark of respect for the victims, the team has postponed the trailer release by a day. Their focus remains on standing in solidarity with the grieving families during this challenging time.”

The Kannappa trailer was initially set to launch in Indore on June 13, 2025, following a successful pre-release event in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh. Bollywood star Akshay Kumar was expected to attend and engage with the media at the event. However, the team has now decided to cancel the launch.

When will Kannappa hit in the theatres?