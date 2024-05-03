Advertisement

Akshay Kumar commenced his year at the movies with box office debacle Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The actor has as many as six projects, currently in the works. One among them, is his Telugu acting debut - Kannappa. Vishnu Manchu, the creator of the Kannappa universe, recently reflected on his experience working with Akshay.

Vishnu Manchu is all praises for Akshay Kumar

Vishnu Manchu took to his social media handles, to share a picture of himself with Akshay Kumar, presumably from the sets of Kannappa. The adjoining caption marveled at how much he learnt from the actor during the course of them working together. The brief reflection read, "What a shoot it has been with @akshaykumar. Learnt. Laughed. And now missing the action. Looking forward for many more. #Kannappa"

Advertisement

News of Akshay Kumar commencing his Tollywood journey had been shared by Vishnu Manchu himself, late in April. The actor had shared a reel capturing the initial moments of Akshay joining the sets of the film. Vishnu Manchu had referred to the ensuing journey, as an "unforgettable experience" for the audience.

Advertisement

What is the update on Kannappa?

Kannappa is shaping up to be a rather star-studded affair. Besides being Akshay Kumar's Telugu acting debut, the film will also feature Vishnu Manchu's 5-year-old son, Avram Manchu, in a key role. The news had been shared by the actor back in January. Not just this, persistent media reports suggest that Prabhas and Nayanthara have been roped in for pivotal cameos, and are set to essay the role of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, respectively.

Advertisement

More recent reports, however, have also thrown up Kangana Ranaut's name for the role of Goddess Parvati. Succeeding reports have also suggested that Tamannaah Bhatia too has been roped in for the film. Kannappa is reportedly eyeing a release within the third quarter of the year.