Published 17:06 IST, January 7th 2025
Keerthy Suresh's Photos From Thailand Honeymoon With Antony Thattil Sparks Concerns Of Her Ill Health, Here's Why
Keerthy Suresh looks blissful with her husband Antony Thattil in Thailand. Baby John actress shares bunch of pictures from her honeymoon.
Keerthy Suresh and businessman Antony Thattil tied the knot in Goa in the presence of friends and family members. The couple have been in a relationship for a long period of time. Now, the actress has given glimpse of her honeymoon with husband.
Keerthy Suresh’s dreamy honeymoon pictures
Keerthy Suresh took to her Instagram handle to share a series of heartwarming pictures, offering a peek into the couple’s romantic getaway. Along with post, she wrote in the caption, “Everything from the cover is a cover up to what actually happened. PS Swipe till the end to see the real me”. In the last picture, Keerthy was seen with a thermometer in mouth. Fans wished her speedy recovery.
Fans took to comment section to shower love on the couple. One user wrote, “Loving the signature pose of you guys”. Another user wrote, “I swiped till end and I think it’s your honeymoon vacation”. “Beautiful pictures”, wrote the third user. Another user wrote, “Get well soon Keerthy”.
Keerthy Suresh on her dating life with Antony Thattil
In a interaction with Galatta India, Keerthy Suresh said, “We go back to Orkut days, I took the initiative to hit on this guy. We were chatting for a good one month before we met at a restaurant. I was with my family, and I couldn’t meet him, so I winked at him and left.”
Keerthy added, “Later, I said, if you have the guts, propose to me, dude. He first proposed to me in 2010 and things got serious in 2016. He gave me a promise ring I never removed till we got married, you can even see it in all my films”.
“Literally, it’s a dram because we’ve had nightmares of eloping. My heart was full, it was an emotional moment for us. We’ve always wanted this. We started dating when I was in 12th and he was seven years older than me, working in Qatar. Our relationship was long distance for six years.” She concluded by saying, “We only started living together during the pandemic. He has been very supportive of my career. If there’s anyone out there thinking this man is lucky to have me, trust me, I’m lucky to have him”.
Keerthy Suresh recently made her Bollywood debut with Baby John, co-starring Varun Dhawan and Wamiqa Gabbi, The action film which is a remake of Thalapathy Vijay's blockbuster Theri (2016), released nationwide on December 25. The film is struggling to mint numbers at box office and also facing competition from Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 and Malayalam film Marco featuring Unni Mukundan. Keerthy has two projects in pipeline including Revolver Rita and Kannivedi.
