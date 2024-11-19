Published 19:14 IST, November 19th 2024
Keerthy Suresh Wedding: Meet Mahanati Star's Childhood Sweetheart And Husband-To-Be Antony Thattil
As per reports, Antony Thattil and Keerthy Suresh have been friends for 15 years, having started their relationship when the actress was in high school.
Keerthy Suresh is reportedly tying the knot in December in Goa | Image: Instagram
