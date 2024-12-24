Kiara Advani's Shoutout To Rape Accused Jani Master For Game Changer Song Dhop Receives Flak: Expected From Preeti

Ram Charan and Kiara Advani starrer Game Changer is scheduled to release in theatres on January 10, 2025. The makers have recently dropped the much-awaited song Dhop which fits the bill of whatever vision the team tried to achieve. Following the release, the Kabir Singh actress shared the BTS video of the practising days with a long note thanking people in the grill. However, among all the people who contributed to the song, the actress made a social mention of Jani Master. This comes days after the choreographer was accused of rape of a minor girl and served prison time. Kiara's shoutout to Jani Master has attracted flak from social media users.

Kiara Advani's shoutout to POCSO-accused Jani Master triggered a backlash

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kiara Advani shares a video of the dance practice with a long note. She wrote on the page, " I remember seeing @alwaysjani masters choreography and thinking how are we going to do this, but that’s the beauty of our job, always learning something new.."

Shershaah actress' acknowledgement of his contribution has rubbed many the wrong way, amid the allegations of sexual assault on the choreographer.

The comments section was flooded with outrage and mixed reactions. One user commented, "Tone-deaf, especially when even his national award was taken back after the uproar over granting him bail." Another commented, "The actors seriously don't care about anything." Expressing anger, a third user wrote, "Literally. None of these so-called stars are innocent. They are all directly or indirectly involved with criminals and shady people." Others criticised her further, stating, "The so-called cream of the crop are truly built differently; they come across as tone-deaf and completely lacking morals," and, "Well, she is someone who still supports the character of Preethi, so I’m not even shocked."

Why Jani Master was arrested?

Celebrity choreographer Jani Master was arrested by Telangana's Cyberabad police from Goa on September 19 for alleged sexual assault on a junior female choreographer. The Special Operation Team (SOT) of Cyberabad police nabbed the absconding accused from a lodge in Goa and brought him to Hyderabad. Currently, he is out on bail.

Jani Master | Image: X