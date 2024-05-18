Advertisement

Kiara Advani and Ram Charan are reuniting for Shankar's Game Changer after their 2019 release Vinaya Vidheya Rama. The actress, who is currently at the Cannes Film Festival to participate in Women in Cinema Gala Dinner, opened up about the upcoming pan-India film that she is part of alongside the RRR star. She also shared her experience of shooting Jaragandi song from the film which was released in March.

Game Changer poster | Image: Ram Charan/X

Kiara Advani talks about shooting mass song in Game Changer

Jaragandi from Game Changer is said one of the costliest film songs ever shot in India. Kiara and Ram Charan match steps in the energetic dance number by Thaman S. Talking about the shoot experience. Kiara told Film Companion, "For me, it was actually very fun to do a massy song (Jaragandi). I have never done something like this in my life. I received the most phone calls after the release of the Jaragandi song because, till now, no one has seen me going all out with the hero."

"Even Shankar sir told me I was very expressive in this masala song. What’s interesting is this is the first song that we dropped, and each song in the film is completely different from one another,” she added.

Jaragandi is my toughest song: Kiara

Kiara continued, “All the songs have different vibes. Shankar sir is known for his songs and he likes them to be in a certain way. I have never worked 10 days to complete a song. Jaragandi is the hardest song I have shot. Prabhudeva sir is the choreographer, and we had a lot of rehearsals. There are a lot of back-breaking steps in Jaragandi song. Prabhudeva sir made Charan, and me do all the same steps. I have to match him.”

Game Changer also stars Anjali, SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth Meka, Samuthirakani, Nassar, Naveen Chandra, and Rajeev Kanakala.

In the film, Ram Charan will be seen playing a powerful role of father and son. It will be released in Telugu and Tamil later this year.