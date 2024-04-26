Advertisement

Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire created a heavy buzz on the internet after the film hit the theatres in December 2023. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film earned positive responce from the audience and critics and minted ₹715 crore against the ₹270 crore budget. Now, the director is preparing for the second instalment titled Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam of the movie and the rumours suggested that Kiara Advani has been roped in as a leading lady of the movie. However, it seems to have been debunked now.

(A file photo of Kiara Advani | Image: Instagram)

Kiara Advani to not play lead role in Salaar 2

A source told Pinkvilla that Kiara was "never approached" to play the lead role in the sequel. The makers are yet to unveil the complete cast but it is believed that that most actors from the first part will reprise their roles in the sequel. The first instalment starred Shruti Haasan as the leading lady of the movie.

(A poster of Salaar | Image: Instagram)

Meanwhile, Kiara Advani is busy with her upcoming Telugu movie Game Changer, co-starring Ram Charan. The upcoming political thriller is helmed by Shankar and is expected to hit the theatres later this year. Produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations, the film also stars Anjali, S. J. Suryah, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth, Samuthirakani and Nassar in supporting roles. The music in the film has been composed by Thaman S while the cinematography is handled by Tirru and editing by Shameer Muhammed.

What's next for Kiara Advani?

Apart from Game Changer, the actress also has Don 3 in the lineup. The film will mark the return of Farhan Akhtar to the directorial seat. The film will star Ranveer Singh as Don. It is reported that the actor is busy preparing for his role, and the film will soon go on the floors.