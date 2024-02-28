Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 28th, 2024 at 12:54 IST

Kottukkaali Star Anna Ben Opens Up On Her Role In Prabhas Starrer Kalki 2898 AD

While basking in the success of her modest film Kottukaali, Anna Ben revealed that she is equally thrilled about her experience from the sets of Kalki 2898 AD.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Anna Ben Opens Up On Her Role In Prabhas Starrer Kalki 2898 AD
Anna Ben Opens Up On Her Role In Prabhas Starrer Kalki 2898 AD | Image:Instagram
  • 2 min read
Kalki 2989 AD is one of the highly anticipated movies of this year. Prabhas will be seen sharing screen space with Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Anna Ben, among others. Amid the post production process of the film, Anna has opened up about her experience at the sets of Kalki 2989 AD. Ben is currently reveling in the success of Kottukkaali, a small-budget drama.

While basking in the success of this modest film, Anna revealed that she is equally thrilled about her experience from the sets of Kalki 2898 AD.

Anna Ben opens up about her experience from the sets of Kalki 2898 AD

During an interview with Galatta Plus, Anna said, “I am currently working on a Telugu film. I have a small part in Kalki 2898 AD. While on the sets of Kottukkaali, we had 50 people on a daily basis. In Kalki, there are 50 people just in the light department. Both experiences are at extreme ends, and both are beautiful.” 

File photo of Anna Ben | Image: Instagram

Sharing that it is a massive film with stunts Anna said that the audience will witness a new dimension of her acting in the movie. “As an actor, I am thrilled about the contrast in my life right now,” Anna said.

Prabhas’ photo from Kalki 2898 AD goes viral

Earlier, a new photo of Prabhas from a scene in Kalki 2898 AD leaked online. A social media user shared a snap of Prabhas in his Kalki avatar on X handle. The photo gave hints about his role in the Nag Ashwin directorial.

However, some social media users have claimed that the photo is fake and was edited out of a movie featuring Jason Momoa. 

Published February 28th, 2024 at 12:54 IST

