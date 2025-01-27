Lakshmi Manchu Carried Prohibited Items On IndiGo Flight? Airline Reveals After Actress Calls Out 'Extremely Rude' Staff

Telugu actor Lakshmi Manchu on Monday accused the staff of IndiGo Airlines of harassment after her bag was pulled aside at the Goa airport, prompting the air carrier to clarify that the baggage was detained by airport security due to strict regulations on carrying prohibited items in check-in luggage.

In a series of posts on X handle, the "Yakshini" actor said her bag was taken by the security personnel for a check and she wasn't allowed to open it on her own.

"My bag pulled aside and @IndiGo6E and they won’t let me open my bag. They insist to do it or else my bag will be left in Goa, someone help!!! Flt 6e585.. this is ridiculous, and the staff is being extremely rude," she wrote, tagging the airline's official X handle.

"This is harassment @IndiGo6E after all that they did not even put a security tag in front of my eyes. In spite of insisting that they would do so if anything is missing, I doubt Indigo will take any responsibility. How is this even possible to run an airline like this…" she said in another post.

According to Manchu, the staff pulled people aside for carrying "sleep apnea machine, spoon fork and knife cutlery" on flight. "One of the girl had to leave her luggage cos they couldn’t go thru her bag on time!!!!!! Ok I’m done! @IndiGo6E loves making you feel violated (sic)" she added.

IndiGo Airlines was prompt in responding to the actor's posts. "Ma'am, we understand the inconvenience you experienced this morning. As per our records, your checked-in bag was detained by the airport security, deployed by the airport operator, due to strict regulations on carrying prohibited items in check-in luggage. (1/2)" "We appreciate your cooperation with our team and the security personnel in resolving the matter, ensuring the bag could be cleared for check-in. Thank you for your understanding, and we wish you a pleasant flight. ~Team IndiGo (2/2)" the air carrier said in its response.

Hours later, Manchu shared a video and picture of her suitcase without the tag near the baggage carousel.

Airline responds "I rest my case @IndiGo6E," she wrote, accompanied by broken heart emoticons, without further explanation.