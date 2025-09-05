Updated 5 September 2025 at 18:17 IST
Little Hearts X Review: Mouli Tanuj Prasanth’s Rom-Com Is All About ‘Memories From Teenage'
Little Hearts: YouTuber Mouli Tanuj Prasanth's romcom hit the silver screens on Friday, September 5. Viewers who have already watched it in theatres have shared their reviews.
Little Hearts X Review: The romcom featuring YouTuber Mouli Tanuj Prasanth in his debut role, hit the silver screens on Friday, September 5. The movie was first supposed to be released on OTT, but made it to the big screens as it gained attention for its soft blend of youthful energy and nostalgic feel. Viewers who have already watched it in theatres have shared their reviews.
Little Hearts is a hit or a flop?
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), one user mentioned, “#LittleHearts:- Another super rom-com added to the glory of TFI! I haven’t laughed this hard at any movie this year. An absolute riot and a sure-shot blockbuster. No chance for negative reviews on this one — pure entertainment all the way! @Mouli_Talks."
Another wrote, “#LittleHearts, A Mix of Sweetness, Emotions & loads of fun😂 @Mouli_Talks Bro, Brings laughter Effortlessly, while 🌸 @shivani_nagaram
Sparkles on screen. Hero–Heroine Chemistry & Soulful Music add Magic 🎶 Overall: 3.5/5 – A pleasant entertainer worth watching”
Another wrote, “Wonderful movie, it excellent comedy and emotional connectivity, Recalled all the memories from my teenage such a wonderful movie from team #LittleHearts team. Winner for sure.”
All about Little Hearts
Backed by Aditya Haasan, the filmmaker of the web series 90’s, A Middle Class Biopic, Little Hearts follows the love story of a young couple. The film focuses on Nalli Akhil Kumar (Mouli), a bright student whose father dreams of seeing him become an engineer. After performing poorly in an exam, he joins a long-term MPC coaching centre, where he meets Khatyayani (Shivani Nagaram), a fellow student from the BiPC stream facing her own struggles. He falls in love with her; though she rejects him at first, she eventually accepts his proposal. However, their story changes direction when their parents become involved.
Along with Mouli and Shivani, the film also features Rajeev Kanakala, SS Kanchi, Anitha Chowdary, and Sathya Krishnan.
