Allu Arjun, on Saturday, was booked by the police at Nandyal in Andhra Pradesh for visiting YSRCP MLA Shilpa Ravi Chandra Kishore Reddy who is a dear friend of the Pushpa actor. On learning about, the actor's visit, a large number of his fans gathered on the road. The actor, along with his politician friend came out on the balcony to wave at the fans. His visit to MLA's house came as a surprise to the authorities as the actor had to seek permission from the constituency's Returning Officer before visiting Shilpa Ravi.

Now, the actor has reacted and issued a clarification that he is “not affiliated with any party”. His clarification came two days later on Monday when he stepped out to cast a vote in his constituency.

It was a goodwill gesture: Allu Arjun

After he cast his vote, Allu Arjun spoke to the media and urged the fans to cast their vote. He also said that he is not aligned with any party and that his visit to MLA Shilpa Ravi's residence was a "goodwill gesture". He said, "I would like to tell, I am not politically aligned with any party. I am neutral to all parties. I will support all who are close to me."

"My uncle, my friend and my father-in-law are all in politics. Regarding the Nandayala campaign, I had given my word to my friend long back. It was a goodwill gesture. Hence, me and my wife personally met him," he concluded.

What is the case against Allu Arjun?

A case against Allu Arjun has been registered under Section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant) of the Indian Penal Code at the local Two Town police station, as per IANS. The case was registered because Section 144 of the Election Code and Section 31 of the AP Police Act were in force. The case was registered against both the actor as well as the MLA.

