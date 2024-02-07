Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 30th, 2024 at 21:40 IST

Mahesh Babu As Lord Ram, Chiranjeevi As Lord Hanuman: HanuMan Director's Ambitious Cast For Sequel

Soon after the commercial success of the superhero film HanuMan, director Prasanth Varma announced the sequel to the Teja Sajja starrer, titled Jai HanuMan.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Chiranjeevi, Prasanth Varma, Mahesh Babu
Chiranjeevi, Prasanth Varma, Mahesh Babu | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Prasanth Varma's recently released movie HanuMan has emerged as a blockbuster while defying expectations with a budget of 40-45 crores and a relatively unknown ensemble cast. The lead actor Teja Sajja who was previously seen in supporting roles in films like Oh Baby and as the lead in Zombie Reddy is not a widely recognized star for such a substantial investment.

It was Prasanth Varma's visionary approach that persuaded the makers to allocate such a significant budget. Employing a strategic approach, Varma used his strengths and the character of Hanuman to create the Indian Super-Hero HanuMan in the film. Despite facing competition from other Sankranti releases like Saindhav, Naa Saami Ranga and Guntur Kaaram, the movie grossed a staggering Rs.250 crores upon its release.

Advertisement

Prasanth Varma wants to cast Mahesh Babu and Chiranjeevi in HanuMan’s sequel

With the success of HanuMan, Prasanth Varma is gearing up for a sequel titled Jai Hanuman. Commencing pre-production on the day the Ayodhya Temple was inaugurated, Varma revealed in an interview that he plans to present the Hanuman character in a way that any actor can portray it while utilising VFX and CGI for the appearance.

Advertisement

Expressing his desire to cast actors with undeniable screen presence, Varma mentioned Megastar Chiranjeevi for the role of Hanuman and expressed interest in casting Mahesh Babu as Shri Ram.

What are Varma's plans with Jai HanuMan?

Discussing his broader plans, Varma in the same interview with Great Andhra revealed that he envisions creating the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU), comprising 12 superhero films, systematically produced with substantial budgets. He plans to expand his scriptwriting team to 100 writers with some of them transitioning into directors in the future. Additionally, Varma announced the initiation of Adheera which will be a part of PVCU with a new director.

Advertisement

On the box office front, HanuMan has crossed the 5 million dollar mark in the USA and becoming the highest-grossing Sankranti film of 2024.

Achieving the status of the biggest Sankranthi hit in 92 years of Tollywood history, the film's gross has surpassed 260 crores with projections nearing 300 crores by the end of its run.

Advertisement

Published January 30th, 2024 at 21:20 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

12 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

13 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

13 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

13 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

13 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

16 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

19 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

19 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

19 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

19 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

19 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

21 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. PM Modi Knows Only Kejriwal Can Challenge Him So...: Atishi on ED Raids

    India News11 minutes ago

  2. Canara Bank hits 52-week high on stock split announcement

    Business News11 minutes ago

  3. LIVE: Uttarakhand Assembly Likely to Pass UCC Bill Today

    India News18 minutes ago

  4. Sidda Playing Politics: BJP Ahead of K'taka Congress' Delhi Protest

    Politics News21 minutes ago

  5. Delhi Court To Hear ED Complaint Against Kejriwal Skipping Summons Today

    India News23 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement