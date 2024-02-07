Advertisement

In a recent interaction with Republic, filmmaker Prasanth Varma shed light on the unprecedented success of his directorial venture HanuMan, which has taken the box office by storm. Varma attributed the film's triumph to a combination of factors, unraveling the intricacies that contributed to its blockbuster status. Starring Teja Sajja in the lead role, HanuMan's worldwide collection currently stands at over Rs 250 crore.

Did Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha event contribute to HanuMan's box office success?

When asked if it was the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha event that was held ten days after the film hit theatres on January 12 contributed to the film's massive success, Varma noted that the journey of HanuMan began with the anticipation generated by its teaser and trailer. He emphasised that the audience's positive response to these set the stage for the film's success, adding that even before the grand Ram Mandir consecration event, the initial buzz around the movie was palpable, with people eagerly awaiting its release. "The first reason is the teaser and the trailer. People loved the teaser, people loved the trailer and there already was an expectation (from the film)."

The regional context also played a significant role, with Varma acknowledging that while the Ram Mandir consecration held immense cultural importance in North India, it was not as fervently celebrated in the South. However, the film managed to capture the audience's attention and curiosity, driving them to theaters. "It (Ram Mandir consecration) was a very big thing in North India, but in South India, people knew, but were not going gaga about it. People had loved the teaser and trailer. And that's the reason people had come to the theatres to watch the film. They (the audience) were curious to see this film," Varma said.

Positive word of mouth propelled the movie to new heights: Varma

Further, the filmmaker spoke about how a unique strategy played a crucial role in the film's early success. HanuMan opened a day before its scheduled release date, hosting paid premieres on January 11. The 34-year-old director said that initially premiering on five screens, the film quickly expanded to an astounding 1000 shows, crediting positive word-of-mouth.

As the weeks unfolded, the success of HanuMan continued to build momentum. Varma highlighted that the second week, in particular, was a turning point, as audiences genuinely embraced the film. Positive word of mouth began to spread, propelling the movie to new heights.



The director then delved into the influence of the Ram Mandir consecration event on the film's success. While the initial weeks were driven by the film's inherent appeal, Varma noted that the aura surrounding the Ram Mandir event gradually seeped into the audience's consciousness. With people already immersed in the spirit of Sriram and the cultural significance of the ceremony, HanuMan found itself benefiting from this cultural resonance.

"The first week's success was totally because of the film, people had genuinely liked HanuMan. I think from the second week, this particular Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony helped the film little more. People wanted to watch this film because they were in that mood. I think it helped to take the film to better than what it was doing already," Varma told Republic.

Prasanth Varma emphasised the success of HanuMan as a multi-faceted phenomenon. From the initial excitement generated by the teaser and trailer to the strategic premiere and the film's inherent appeal, each element, he said played a role in shaping its triumph at the box office. The cultural backdrop of the Ram Mandir consecration, Varma pointed out, added an extra layer, ensuring that the film resonated with audiences on a deeper level, ultimately making it a box office sensation.