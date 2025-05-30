Mahesh Babu's Fan Brings Snake To Theatre To Re-create A Cult Scene During Khaleja Re-release, Causes Chaos | Watch

Mahesh Babu's ‘Khaleja’ re-release turned into an unforgettable adventure. Since morning, many videos have surfaced, capturing fans' efforts to make the event iconic. In one such video, a fan brought a snake into a theatre in Vijayawada.

Mahesh Babu fan re-created deadly scene in the theatre, video goes viral

A viral video shows a fan, inspired by a scene where Mahesh Babu walks in the desert with a snake, literally bring a real snake into the theatre to recreate the moment. Initially, the audience assumed the snake was fake, but panic spread as soon as it moved. A video capturing this incident has since gone viral.

Meanwhile, fans are clashing over scenes missing from Mahesh Babu’s Khaleja. On X (formerly Twitter), many voiced their frustration about the missing footage. One fan even shared a video of people arguing with the projectionist while the film continued to play.

All about Khaleja

Mahesh Babu’s iconic film Khaleja has returned to theatres, sparking unparalleled celebrations among fans. First released in 2010, this action-comedy, directed by Trivikram Srinivas, initially struggled at the box office. However, over time, it gained a loyal fanbase.