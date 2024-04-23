Advertisement

Pat Cummins, who has become a fan favourite of people supporting Sunrisers Hyderabad recently shared a photo of himself with Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu. While the photo is going viral, what caught people's attention was him referring to the actor as "The Prince Of Tollywood." The actor and cricketer duo recently met with each other for a common shoot from where the photos of them are now going viral.

Pat Cummins meets Mahesh Babu

On April 23, the captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad took to his official X handle to share a photo with Mahesh Babu. He captioned his post, "An afternoon well spent with the Prince of Tollywood."

Lovely to meet the Prince of Tollywood! @urstrulyMahesh 🎥 pic.twitter.com/icqxN5mCaS — Pat Cummins (@patcummins30)

Mahesh Babu too shared the photo on his Instagram handle and wrote, "An absolute honour to meet you Pat Cummins. A big fan. Wishing you and the SRH team all the best.

An absolute honour! A big fan! 🤗🤗🤗 https://t.co/nIuVhwWPx4 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh)

More photos from the meeting go viral

After the two shared photos on their respective Instagram handles, the official handle of SRH shared more photos of the actor with the other players of the team. In the photos, Mahesh Babu can be seen posing individually with them all.

Mahesh Babu is currently busy preparing for his role in SS Rajamouli's film SSMB29. Details about the film are yet to be revealed.

